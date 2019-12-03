One Million Cups Eden Prairie is hosting an event for community members on Thursday, Dec. 5, according to a news release from the organization.
The event is set for 5-8 p.m. at Eden Prairie City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road. Ten past presenters will give updates on their entrepreneurship, according to the 1 Million Cups Eden Prairie website.
After the presentations, there will be food, drinks and networking sponsored by Entrepreneur Organization, Magnetic North, Hill Capital Corporation, Avisen Legal and Flagship Bank and Lions Club of Eden Prairie, the release says.
The event is free and open to the public. The website is 1millioncups.com/EdenPrairie.