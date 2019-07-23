Elected officials from Minnetonka and Eden Prairie will host a community conversation on climate change and clean energy on July 30, according to a news release from State Rep. Laurie Pryor’s office.
State Reps. Pryor, DFL-Minnetonka, and Patty Acomb, DFL-Minnetonka, will join Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case, Minnetonka City Council member Deb Calvert and Eden Prairie City Council member PG Narayanan in the Eden Prairie Community Center at “A Community Conversation on Climate Change: Next Steps for Clean Energy,” the release says. The event is free and all are welcome.
“This past legislative session, I was overwhelmed by the grassroots enthusiasm of Minnesotans of all ages and backgrounds motivated to take action to address the impact of climate change,” Rep. Pryor said in the release. “Time is running out for us to advance solutions protecting our planet, and I’m looking forward a robust conversation about how we can work together to accomplish these.”
The event runs from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, in the Cambria Room of the Eden Prairie Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie.
The phone number for Rep. Pryor’s State Capitol office is 651-296-3964.