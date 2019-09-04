Sunday’s rain stopped in time for around 200 people to enjoy the Eden Prairie Chinese Association’s third annual community potluck party at Riley Lake Park on Sept. 1, organizer Jeff Jiang told Eden Prairie News in an email.
The potluck celebrates the start of the school year and the mid-September Moon Festival, which is an important time for families to be together, Jiang said.
At Sunday’s potluck, community members shared homemade food, performed songs and learned dances from each other, and enjoyed the Ming Chen Band, which playedChinese music. The event finished with a game of tug-of-war.
The EPCA’s website is www.facebook.com/EPChinese.