As schools close and federal, state and local officials call for many gathering spaces and service industry businesses to close their doors, the families and individuals who rely on food shelves for their nutrients still need help.
PROP Food Shelf and the PROP Shop in Eden Prairie provide numerous services to the community and continue to do so as the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing isolates community members from services.
At PROP Food Shelf, all regular services are available, but they will all be conducted by phone as of March 16, the food shelf said in a news release. Clients must call in to order food and pick up the prepared food outside PROP’s doors.
“Our clients need us more than ever, and we believe these significant changes will help us keep our doors open, as well as limit the exposure for them, our volunteers, and our staff,” the food shelf said in the release.
PROP Food Shelf still needs community support, it said, which residents can give by donating at propfood.org; ordering most-needed items like canned beans, chicken and tuna from Amazon for delivery to PROP; and using smile.amazon.com to give donations when ordering personal items from the website.
The food shelf is still accepting drop-off donations, but it asks that donors stay in their car and call the main office at 952-937-9120 to receive instructions on how to give the food to PROP.
The PROP Shop asked its donors, shoppers and clients to stay home if they are sick and to be patient with its capabilities during a rapidly changing environment, the store wrote in a news release.
“We depend heavily on volunteers to operate all the hours that we do and are concerned for their well-being,” the shop wrote.
Staff and volunteers who do come to the store are wearing gloves to handle donations and cash and are disinfecting high-touch surfaces regularly, the release says. It also asks shoppers to maintain six feet of distance between each other. The thrift store may have to limit its hours as the PROP Shop focuses on providing services to high-need families, the release adds.
The PROP Shop also canceled its annual meeting on March 17, the release says.