The Picha Heritage Farm hosts its 20th annual plant sale with online ordering starting now and plant pickups at the farm beginning May 6.
The farm is located at 6649 Birch Island Road, Eden Prairie. Updates will be posted at www.pichagreenhouses.com.
Shoppers are offered a wide selection of annuals, perennials, vegetables, hanging baskets and ornamental grasses to choose from at nearly wholesale prices, according to a pres s release. Check plant availability and instructions for ordering at www.pichagreenhouses.com. The featured plant is the “starry sky” petunia.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale benefits children and adults with disabilities at True Friends-Camp Eden Wood in Eden Prairie. True Friends is a nonprofit agency providing experiences that enhance independence and self-esteem for children and adults with disabilities, the release stated. More info about True Friends at www.truefriends.org or 952-852-0101.