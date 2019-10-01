Eden Prairie resident Richard Green won an award from the Minnesota Watercolor Society (MNWS) for a painting submitted to the Minnesota Dreamin’ exhibit, the MNWS announced in a news release.
Green’s painting, titled “Foggy Morning Lake Walk,” won the Emrich Stordahl Founders Award and will be displayed as part of an exhibit of 70 original paintings from Sept. 19 to Oct. 26 at the Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, the release says.
The website is www.minnesotawatercolors.com/fall2019.