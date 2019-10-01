Richard Green watercolor

Eden Prairie resident Richard Green won an award from the Minnesota Watercolor Society for his painting, "Foggy morning lake walk."

 Courtesy of the Minnesota Watercolor Society

Eden Prairie resident Richard Green won an award from the Minnesota Watercolor Society (MNWS) for a painting submitted to the Minnesota Dreamin’ exhibit, the MNWS announced in a news release.

Green’s painting, titled “Foggy Morning Lake Walk,” won the Emrich Stordahl Founders Award and will be displayed as part of an exhibit of 70 original paintings from Sept. 19 to Oct. 26 at the Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, the release says.

The website is www.minnesotawatercolors.com/fall2019.

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you