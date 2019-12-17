PROP entrance
Buy Now

The entrance of the PROP Food Shelf in Eden Prairie.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

The PROP Food Shelf’s most needed items this week are:

  • Jelly and jam
  • Oatmeal
  • Canned stew
  • Coffee and tea
  • Rice mixes

PROP Food Shelf serves families in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen. It is located is at 14700 Martin Drive in Eden Prairie. 

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you