The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded millions in grants to Minnesota-based organizations, including Eden Prairie’s People Reaching Out to Other People (PROP).
PROP was awarded a $50,000 grant “for general operations to provide hunger prevention programs and wraparound services to assist individuals and families toward stability in the southwest metro,” a Sept. 26 news release from Otto Bremer Trust says.
In this most recent grantmaking cycle, the organization awarded 156 grants totaling more than $10.2 million.
“We are proud to invest in these programs and organizations that are providing fresh and innovative solutions to help communities across the region,” said Charlotte Johnson, Co-CEO and Trustee, OBT.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and private charitable trust based in St. Paul that “works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy,” the release says.