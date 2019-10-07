The Minnesota Office of Ombudsman for Long Term Care recognized an Eden Prairie resident for her advocacy for the rights of residents in long-term care facilities, according to a news release from that office.
Yolanda Williams, of Eden Prairie, was recognized along with 30 other Minnesotans as part of October's Resident Rights Month, the release says.
“The Office of Ombudsman for Long Term Care cannot function effectively statewide without the help of certified ombudsmen, the volunteers who undergo extensive training and donate their time and skill to help make a positive difference in quality of life for many people,” said Cheryl Hennen, Minnesota Ombudsman for Long Term Care, in the release.
Ombudsmen advocate for residents in assisted living, residential care, nursing facilities and adult foster care facilities, the release says. The number for the Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care is 651-431-2555 or 800-657-3591.