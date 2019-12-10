2019 FEPS Legacy winners
Buy Now

The 2019 FEPS Legacy Award winners. Front row, from left: Corbynn Bille, Caroline Nave and Sami Gee. Back row, from left: Nick Windschitl, Cathy Bockenstedt, Kelly Derouin and Jon Kahle.

 File photo by Eden Teller

The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools (FEPS) is seeking nominations for its annual Legacy Awards, according to a news release from the foundation.

“Established in 2008, the Legacy Awards honor individuals who have made significant contributions in enhancing the legacy of excellence in the Eden Prairie School District. Please consider nominating someone you feel is deserving of recognition,” the release says

Awards are given for Teacher of the Year, Staff of the Year, Alumnus/Community Leader of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Student of the Year. The award winners and nominees will be recognized during the first FEPS Red and Black Gala at Hazeltine National Golf Club on February 22, 2020.

The application deadline is Jan. 16. The website is foundationforepschools.org/events/legacy-awards, and the contact is 952-975-7205 or cmccartan@edenpr.org.

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you