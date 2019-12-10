The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools (FEPS) is seeking nominations for its annual Legacy Awards, according to a news release from the foundation.
“Established in 2008, the Legacy Awards honor individuals who have made significant contributions in enhancing the legacy of excellence in the Eden Prairie School District. Please consider nominating someone you feel is deserving of recognition,” the release says
Awards are given for Teacher of the Year, Staff of the Year, Alumnus/Community Leader of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Student of the Year. The award winners and nominees will be recognized during the first FEPS Red and Black Gala at Hazeltine National Golf Club on February 22, 2020.
The application deadline is Jan. 16. The website is foundationforepschools.org/events/legacy-awards, and the contact is 952-975-7205 or cmccartan@edenpr.org.