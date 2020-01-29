Two faith leaders will lead a series of public conversations on Christian-Muslim dialogue at Prairie Lutheran Church in March, one of the organizers of the event told Eden Prairie News.
Friends Pastor Joel Quie and Abdulhamid Sheekh have met weekly for several years to discuss their Muslim and Christian faith traditions, Quie told Eden Prairie News. Now the public is invited to join the conversation at a free event series sponsored by Prairie Lutheran Church and the Eden Prairie Islamic Center.
The events will be held 5-6 p.m. on March 13, 20 and 27 at Prairie Lutheran Church, 11000 Blossom Road in Eden Prairie.