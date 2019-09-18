A mother and two children sit on the grass, playing in the sun; one peers through a telescope while the other commands her mother’s attention. The everyday scene from over 100 years ago shows the Tuckey family, early residents of Eden Prairie, but the photograph − recently restored by the Eden Prairie Historical Society − mirrors the families that play every day in Staring Lake Park or their local cul-de-sac.
“Our documents and photographs are extremely important to carry on into the future,” said Kathie Case, president of the Eden Prairie Historical Society. “We felt that it was really worth doing.”
The Tuckey family lived in a home near the intersection of Homeward Hills Road and Pioneer Trail in the mid- to late-1800s and operated one of the town’s post offices, according to “Eden Prairie: The First 100 Years” by Helen Holden Anderson. The wealthy family − “Anybody that traveled here and secured land had some money, you had to,” Case noted − was one of the earliest white settlers of Eden Prairie and lived in a home considered to be one of the most beautiful in the growing town, Case said.
Small traces of the Tuckeys’ physical presence still remain in the city: The family’s barn still stands in the Townhome development, and the Eden Prairie Historical Society discovered the post office’s mail cupboard in a descendant’s home, which was restored and now stands in the Historical Society’s museum.
Photos that survive decades of moves, storage and downsizing are often in need of some care before they’re fit to be in a museum. Jennifer Huebscher, the curator of photography and moving images at the Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS), said the MNHS constantly receives donated photos from families that have common signs of wear and tear.
“Families are downsizing, they’re several generations removed from the folks featured in the photographs, so they’ve lost that connection,” Huebscher said.
The photo “doesn’t necessarily have to be perfect” to be a valuable piece of history, though, she added. Many people donate panoramic photos that have been rolled into tubes for storage but crushed over the years, or cut into smaller pieces; even daguerreotypes and tin types, which are early photos on metal plates and typically more durable than paper, can fade, crack and rust.
Saira Haqqi is the MNHS’s book and paper conservator and while her specialty is books, she welcomes those damaged photographs to her work space. The closest specialist photo conservator is in Chicago, so Haqqi takes care of the tears and creases that accumulate over the years.
“Anything that needs a little TLC comes to my lab,” Haqqi said.
Even after repair, a photo’s future isn’t certain. Huebscher prioritizes photos that are representative of the time, culture and geography of Minnesota, and not everything makes the cut. She seeks out images of Minnesota’s first residents − indigenous tribes − as well as early politicians and everyday scenes from home, school and community events. The importance of preserving historic photos is “knowing what was important to people at the time,” Huebscher said, and “seeing how, a lot of times, it’s the same types of things, so the tradition is still there.”
The Eden Prairie Historical Society also works to preserve history as it happens. Case said she takes time every day to read both of Eden Prairie’s newspapers, clipping and saving articles about current events and announcements of a new police or fire chief. Looking through photos of this year’s PeopleFest! celebration, Case saw their value to future generations of Eden Prairie residents.
“That, in 50 years, is going to be remarkable to look back at,” she said.