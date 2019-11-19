properly poised 2019

Ally Holm poses at the PROPerly Poised Fashion Show on Nov. 8.

 Photo courtesy of Emma Jo Photography

The PROPerly Poised fashion show on Nov. 8 raised $45,000 for Eden Prairie’s PROP Food Shelf, according to Kelli Steidle, the food shelf’s marketing manager.

The event was held at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen. In past years, it’s been at Eden Prairie’s Bearpath Golf and Country Club.

Models wore looks from Equation, Evereve, Free People, J. Jill, Johnny Was, Trail Mark, Von Maur and Willa & June, Steidle said.

PROP Food Shelf serves families in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen. It is at 14700 Martin Drive in Eden Prairie.

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you