The PROPerly Poised fashion show on Nov. 8 raised $45,000 for Eden Prairie’s PROP Food Shelf, according to Kelli Steidle, the food shelf’s marketing manager.
The event was held at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen. In past years, it’s been at Eden Prairie’s Bearpath Golf and Country Club.
Models wore looks from Equation, Evereve, Free People, J. Jill, Johnny Was, Trail Mark, Von Maur and Willa & June, Steidle said.
PROP Food Shelf serves families in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen. It is at 14700 Martin Drive in Eden Prairie.