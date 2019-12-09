At the PROP Food Shelf, 14700 Martin Drive, the most needed items this week are:
- Jelly and jam
- Coffee and tea
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Paper towels
- Tissues
The PROP Shop, at 15195 Martin Drive, is in need of new or gently used men’s winter coats of all sizes and pots and pans.
PROP Food Shelf serves families in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen. The PROP Shop, a separate entity, is a nonprofit resale store sells new and gently used items to everyone in the community and offers a separate Family Service Center, which provides clothing, housewares and furniture to referred families and individuals in need in Chanhassen and Eden Prairie.