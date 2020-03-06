At the PROP Food Shelf, 14700 Martin Drive, the most needed items this week are:
- Tuna in water
- Mashed potatoes
- Ready-to-eat soup
- Jelly and jam
- Toothpaste and toothbrushes
The PROP Shop, at 15195 Martin Drive, is in need of new or gently used pots and pans, especially sauce pans.
PROP Food Shelf serves families in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen. The PROP Shop, a separate entity, is a nonprofit resale store sells new and gently used items to everyone in the community and offers a separate Family Service Center, which provides clothing, housewares and furniture to referred families and individuals in need in Chanhassen and Eden Prairie.