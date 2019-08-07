At the PROP Food Shelf, 14700 Martin Drive, the most needed items this week are:
- Fresh produce (any kind)
- Unsweetened applesauce
- 100% bottled juice
- Regular coffee
- Shampoo, conditioner and toothpaste
- Paper towels or facial tissue
The PROP Shop, at 15195 Martin Drive, is looking for new and gently used sheets and blankets of all sizes.
PROP Food Shelf serves families in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen. The PROP Shop, a separate entity, is a nonprofit resale store sells new and gently used items to everyone in the community and offers a separate Family Service Center, which provides clothing, housewares and furniture to referred families and individuals in need in Chanhassen and Eden Prairie.