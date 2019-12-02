PROP Food Shelf is doing a matching gift drive throughout the month of December, the organization said in a news release.
The food shelf, which serves Eden Prairie and Chanhassen families in need, received an anonymous gift of $25,000 to be used as a matching gift to help families with housing needs, the release says. Donations to PROP will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000 until midnight on Dec. 31, the release says.
“Last year, we kept 200 people, which includes nearly 100 children, in the Eden Prairie and Chanhassen area in their home thanks to the financial gifts given to support our emergency housing program,” said PROP’s Executive Director, Janet Palmer, in the release. “We have found it takes approximately $1,400 to help these individuals and families stay in their homes, so a gift of this magnitude goes a long way in helping those struggling financially.”
PROP Food Shelf has provided food and emergency services in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen for nearly 50 years. The contact information is 952-937-9120 or www.propfood.org.