PROP entrance
The entrance of the PROP Food Shelf in Eden Prairie.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

At the PROP Food Shelf, 14700 Martin Drive, the most needed items this week are:

  • Pasta sauce
  • Mashed potatoes and potato sides
  • Rice sides
  • Deodorant
  • Coffee

PROP Food Shelf serves families in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

