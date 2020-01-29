PROP Food Shelf's annual fundraiser Empty Bowls will be on Feb. 18 this year, according to a news release from the organization.
Empty Bowls attendees will be able to participate in a silent auction, see pottery demonstrations by local potter Grace Pass and receive a free bowl of soup and take home a handmade bowl, with an optional donation to PROP. Attendance is free.
“Every day, hundreds of our neighbors struggle to put food on their table. Food insecurity is one of the early indicators of family economic crisis,” said Janet Palmer, PROP’s executive director, in the release. “A simple bowl of soup and a free-will donation epitomize neighbors helping neighbors.”
The fundraiser will run in two parts: a lunch event from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and a dinner event from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive. The website is www.propfood.org.