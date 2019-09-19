The PROP Shop is looking for new or gently used kids and adult winter snow coats, particularly the following sizes:
- Infant's size 9 months
- Children's sizes 10/12 and 18/20
- Women’s sizes extra small and small
- Men’s sizes medium large
The nonprofit resale store sells new and gently used items to everyone in the community and offers a separate Family Service Center, which provides clothing, housewares and furniture to referred families and individuals in need in Chanhassen and Eden Prairie.
The Prop Shop is at 15195 Martin Drive in Eden Prairie.