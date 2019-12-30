PROP Shop
Eden Prairie's PROP Shop is located at 15195 Martin Drive.

 File photo

The PROP Shop is in need of volunteers, especially on weekday evenings and weekends.

The nonprofit resale store is seeking in-shop volunteers to work in its warehouse or on the sales floor primarily on weekday evenings from 5-7 p.m. and on weekends, and transportation volunteers to lift and haul furniture on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If interested in volunteering, email Alicia at alicia@propshopep.org or call the shop’s main number at 952-934-2323 and ask to talk with a staff member.

The Prop Shop is at 15195 Martin Drive in Eden Prairie. It sells new and gently used items to everyone in the community and offers a separate Family Service Center, which provides clothing, housewares and furniture to referred families and individuals in need in Chanhassen and Eden Prairie.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News.

