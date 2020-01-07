The PROP Shop is in need of volunteers, especially on weekday evenings and weekends.
The nonprofit resale store is seeking in-shop volunteers to work in its warehouse or on the sales floor primarily on weekday evenings from 5-7 p.m. and on weekends, and transportation volunteers to lift and haul furniture on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If interested in volunteering, email Alicia at alicia@propshopep.org or call the shop’s main number at 952-934-2323 and ask to talk with a staff member.
The Prop Shop is at 15195 Martin Drive in Eden Prairie. It sells new and gently used items to everyone in the community and offers a separate Family Service Center, which provides clothing, housewares and furniture to referred families and individuals in need in Chanhassen and Eden Prairie.