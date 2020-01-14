Pong Fest is returning to Eden Prairie on Saturday, Jan. 25, according to a news release from the Eden Prairie Noon Rotary Club.
The event, complete with a medley of beers, silent auction and prizes, will be held in the Eden Prairie Community Center gym, 16700 Valley View Road. New this year is a partnership with Eden Prairie’s Fat Pants Brewing, which will offer two of its beers with representatives on-site to answer questions and provide samples.
The event starts at 5 p.m., but participants should arrive 30 minutes early to check in and practice, the release says. A maximum of 64 teams will be allowed to play. Registration is at bit.ly/2NnilGD.