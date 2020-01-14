Pong Fest 7 (copy)
John Davidson tosses a pingpong ball from a high angle during the final beer pong match against eventual winners Laura Glass and PJ Wiggen on at the 2018 Pong Fest at the Eden Prairie Community Center.

 File photo

Pong Fest is returning to Eden Prairie on Saturday, Jan. 25, according to a news release from the Eden Prairie Noon Rotary Club.

The event, complete with a medley of beers, silent auction and prizes, will be held in the Eden Prairie Community Center gym, 16700 Valley View Road. New this year is a partnership with Eden Prairie’s Fat Pants Brewing, which will offer two of its beers with representatives on-site to answer questions and provide samples.

The event starts at 5 p.m., but participants should arrive 30 minutes early to check in and practice, the release says. A maximum of 64 teams will be allowed to play. Registration is at bit.ly/2NnilGD.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

