The Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District Board of Managers is seeking applications to its 2019 Citizens Advisory Committee.
“Do you care about the lakes, creeks, wetlands, and groundwater in your community? Do you wonder how you might help to protect and restore them? Become a volunteer on the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) and make a difference through sharing your community insights and ideas,” states a news release.
The duties of the CAC include: supporting the mission and goals of the RPBCWD; reviewing and commenting on reports, minutes, activities, programs and projects of the RPBCWD; considering issues pertinent to the functions and purposes of the RPBCWD; advising in decision-making; raising issues of concern from the public; providing guidance on and assisting with coordination of volunteer activities; reporting to the Board of Managers on the content of CAC meetings and resulting recommendations.
The volunteer position is appointed by the board, and supports its mission to protect, manage, and restore water resources. The CAC meets monthly, and for occasional additional meetings.
New members will begin their service at an orientation meeting in January 2020 and serve one-year terms. There is no term limit. CAC members must live within the watershed.
The application deadline is 4 p.m. Dec. 30. More information at http://rpbcwd.org.