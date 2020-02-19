Seven women stood on a spotlit stage in a windowless room in Eden Prairie. As they launched into a rendition of “I Hate Myself For Loving You” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, their steady rhythm masked the fact that until six weeks ago, none of them had played together before − and some of them had just picked up their instruments for the very first time.
Sarah Hardy, 46, of Edina, started playing the electric guitar six weeks ago. Drummer Jenny Estes, 28, of Eden Prairie, picked up a drumstick for the first time in November. And Kristy Epp, 51, of Eden Prairie, has only played the keyboard for three weeks, but you wouldn’t know it by watching her jam along next to the band’s vocalist, Jamie Appert, 39, of Shakopee.
The group is called Women Who Rock, and they play together as part of Eden Prairie’s School of Rock’s two-month adult music lessons. Monica Wiant, 41, of Chanhassen, with an electric guitar; Amelia Nowak, 33, of Richfield, playing the bass; and Stefanie Repice, 48, of Eden Prairie, on another electric guitar, round out the group. After two months of solo and group practices, they’ll play at Can Can Wonderland for an audience of fellow students, friends and family on March 1.
For many of the players, joining the group was a way to break out of their comfort zone. All of them love music but few considered themselves musical, and the everyday demands of life made it hard to follow through on a a distant goal.
“I’ve never sung by myself before,” Appert said. “Those dreams disappear when you get married and have kids.”
Hardy has played guitar before and taught music for eight years, but picking up an electric guitar was like learning a different language, she said.
“The brain work you do of this is so different than anything else you do all week,” she marveled. “I always drive home with a smile on my face.”
“Creating something together is very empowering. We don’t really get to do that as grown-ups,” Wiant added. “It’s low stakes, but it’s not zero stakes.”
Nowak, who’s also the school’s director of administration, asked her band mates at the beginning of their session if they’d like to open it up to male musicians. The answer was a resounding “No.”
It’s nothing against men − the group sang endless praises of Parker Grones, their instructor − but they treasure having a group comprised solely of women, the players said.
“It’s a different dynamic,” Appert said. “It’s fun to have something that’s just us. We relate to each other.”
Hardy tested the waters at a rock camp targeted at “dads” and found that it “was not a fit for me,” she said. “It’s very masculine.” In contrast, Women Who Rock “feels like a safe space,” she added. The rest of the group nodded in agreement.
Four of the Women who Rock found the group through their kids, who also take lessons at School of Rock. Learning a new instrument has changed how they see their children’s efforts, the parents said.
“Wow, I was really on him before and now I’m going to back off,” Appert laughed.
Repice used to give her daughter grief about stage presence, she said, but now that she’s been onstage herself, she understands the difficulty of cultivating a presence and is feeling the nerves ahead of the March 1 show.
“I don’t want to let anybody down,” she said.
With the show at Can Can Wonderland two and a half weeks away, the musicians were already considering who to invite and how they’d react to playing before an audience. Most said they’d only told a few family members or friends.
“I think it would be much easier for me if it was strangers,” Nowak mused.
“I invited everyone I know. I’m not shy at all,” Wiant told the group.
After the March 1 performance, the future’s uncertain for this iteration of Women Who Rock. Although Hardy joked about taking the group “on the road,” Wiant admitted her work schedule would interfere with another two-month session, and Appert said she would have to miss at least two weeks of practice. When there are only eight group rehearsals, that’s a lot to miss.
While March 1 may be the end of the band for these seven musicians, the weekly rock ‘n’ roll respite from the rest of their lives left an impression on the members of Women Who Rock.
“You get so caught up in the kid stuff,” Repice said. “It’s a good thing to do for yourself.”