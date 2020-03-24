remote lesson EP Slade.jpg

Slade Unangst, a 10-year-old student of School of Rock Eden Prairie, practices guitar while a teacher coaches him through a video feed. School of Rock Eden Prairie is offering virtual classes due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

 Photo courtesy of Tanya Unangst

In the time of social distancing, School of Rock Eden Prairie is bringing music to its students' homes.

The music school, 6585 Edenvale Blvd., has switched its one-on-one, in-person lessons to be conducted virtually via video chat, director Stacey Marmolejo told Eden Prairie News.

“School of Rock Remote allows us to provide the same level of instruction that we’re known for, but in a way that prioritizes health and safety,” she wrote in a news release. 

The students are using a series of apps, as well as a free pass to sheet music from sheetmusicdirect.com, to continue making music.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

