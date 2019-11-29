The Eden Prairie News is thrilled to begin its second annual holiday memories essay contest. Eden Prairie residents of all ages are encouraged to put pen to paper and share a holiday memory.
Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Eden Prairie News.
The deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Essays should be 350 words or fewer.
Send your stories by email to Eden Teller at eteller@swpub.com or drop them off at the Eden Prairie News office, 1001 Twelve Oaks Center Drive, Suite 1017, in Wayzata
Entrants must include their name, address and phone number for verification purposes. Students who submit essays are encouraged to share their grade.