The 28th annual Solar Boat Competition will be Saturday, May 16, on Riley Lake in Eden Prairie, according to a news release from the Minnesota Renewable Energy Society.
The event brings together hundreds of students who compete in a series of races with their solar-powered boats. There will be three groups allowed to compete in 2020: students, adults or groups not associated with a school, and groups whose boats exceed the event's criteria, which will be classified as the experimental group, the release says.
There will be trophies given out in the categories of speed, slalom and endurance, with additional prizes in other areas, the release says. The website is www.solarboatrace.net.