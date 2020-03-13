The Minnesota Humanities Center has canceled an event celebrating young Somali writers at Eden Prairie High School on March 15, according to an email from an organizer.
"In response to public health concerns around COVID-19, we are postponing the two Celebrating Somali Youth Voices events this month," wrote Eden Bart, a Minnesota Humanities Center program officer, in an email to Eden Prairie News. One event was scheduled at Eden Prairie High School; the other was at the Brian Coyle Center in Minneapolis.
The event would have featured the authors of "Crossroads: An Anthology of Resilience and Hope by Young Somali Writers" and a performance from Somali Museum Dance Troupe. It will be rescheduled for June or July, Bart said.
Eden Prairie Schools is not canceling classes as of March 12, superintendent Josh Swanson wrote in a message to families. The district canceled all large-group events and meetings on March 12 as well, but athletics will continue as usual.