Six Minnesota state legislators will hold a community conversation on cannabis in Eden Prairie on Nov. 18, according to the Minnesota House of Representatives website.
The “Be Heard on Cannabis” event is part of four scheduled community conversations in Eden Prairie, Bemidji, Eagan and Mankato, the website says. The Eden Prairie event will be hosted by Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, Assistant Minnesota Senate Minority Leader Jeff Hayden, Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, Rep. Laurie Pryor, Sen. Steve Cwodzinski and Rep. Brad Tabke. Guests include former Colorado legislator Doug Friednash and Stanley Garnett, former district attorney for Boulder County, the site says.
The event is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, in the Eden Prairie Community Center’s Cambria Room at 16700 Valley View Road.
Minnesotans can take a survey from Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman to share their opinions on cannabis policy at bit.ly/2BREE1k. Conversations on cannabis are planned but not scheduled for nine other Minnesota cities, the website says.