Eden Prairie’s state representatives will hold a back-to-school town hall on Sept. 17, according to a news release from the Minnesota House of Representatives.
State Reps. Laurie Pryor, D-Minnetonka, and Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, D–Eden Prairie, and Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, D–Eden Prairie, will hold a town hall from 7-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in Eden Prairie High School’s South Commons. They invite community members to attend and ask questions, share priorities and visit with their elected officials, the release says. The town hall will focus on education issues but discussion of other topics is welcome ahead of the 2020 legislative session, the release notes.
Eden Prairie High School is at 17185 Valley View Road in Eden Prairie.