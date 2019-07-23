An survey on traveling with dementia is available online from the Twin Cities-based Dementia-Friendly Airports Working Group, according to a news release from the Roseville A/D.
The survey, “Traveling with Dementia – Airport Stories Survey,” asks people with dementia and their caretakers to share stories about air travel experiences, the release says. The survey is anonymous.
The Dementia-Friendly Working Group is made up of University of Minnesota School of Public Health researchers and local residents, professionals in aging and dementia services, the release says. It made the survey to gather data and spread awareness that airports can be difficult to navigate for people with Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia, the release says.
Sara Barsel founded the Roseville A/D, a volunteer group raising awareness of dementia issues in Roseville, Minnesota, and is working with the Dementia-Friendly Working Group on its local outreach.
“There is tremendous excitement about this effort on the part of dementia service providers, travelers and their companions dealing with dementia,” Barsel said. “Navigating airports can be daunting for anyone, but especially for people with hidden disabilities like dementia.”
The anonymous survey is at bit.ly/DementiaFriendlyAirports and will be open until Sept. 15, the release says.