Eden Prairie’s City Council wants to tackle a variety of issues in 2020, but many overlap, the Council members noted they discussed their top three priorities at the Feb. 4 meeting.
In the spirit of helping residents and city staff better understand their positions, Mayor Ron Case had scheduled the conversation for the Council’s first meeting of the year, but it was moved to early February.
“It helps us understand, I think, comments you make the rest of the year, initiatives that you bring forward, just to know where your head is basically at,” Case said.
All members noted how well their priorities work well together, and as the meeting wrapped up, City Manager Rick Getschow confirmed that nearly every item the members mentioned is in a city work plan or under development.
Affordable housing
Kathy Nelson, Case, Mark Freiberg and P.G. Narayanan all named some aspect of affordable housing as a major issue for them. Narayanan came at it from the angle of senior housing, while Freiberg called for a focus on workforce housing. Each made the case for timely action, with input from the city’s Affordable Housing Commission. Nelson wants to begin taking actionable steps now so the city can execute a plan in the next decade, she said.
“We’ve had a great start on it, but there’s a lot of work to be done,” Freiberg told the Council. “I never want to see the pressure off it until we solve it with a really good plan.”
“We’ll leave the hard work for tomorrow, but not too many tomorrows in the future,” Case added.
Economic development
Freiberg, Brad Aho, Narayanan and Case each discussed a different aspect of Eden Prairie’s business community. Freiberg wants to redefine Eden Prairie’s downtown and stop losing entertainment dollars to other cities, he said, while Case suggested the city develop an entrepreneurship initiative to help individuals, particularly women and people of color, turn their ideas into action. Narayanan drew attention to challenges that small- and medium-sized businesses face, and Aho said the city should continue investing in its already-strong businesses partnerships.
Climate action
Case, Narayanan and Nelson all listed sustainability, climate action and environmentalism as one of their top three priorities. Nelson’s ideas were the most concrete: she wants a city organics recycling program by 2022, she said, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure in new business and residential developments.
“I’d like to start working on it now so we’re one of the first people doing it instead of one of the last people,” Nelson said about organics recycling. Minneapolis and St. Paul both have such programs.
Case has seen enthusiasm for solar power throughout the city, he said, noting that “in almost every meet and greet with businesses, the topic of solar arrays on their rooftops is coming up.”
Transit
Aho and Nelson both brought up the Southwest Light Rail Transit line that’s well underway in Eden Prairie. Nelson wants to “make sure it’s working the way we want it to work here,” she said.
Aho, the chair of the Interstate 494 Corridor Commission and resident transit expert, wants the city to be a “catalyst” for SouthWest Transit’s bus services like Prime MD, which helps people get to medical facilities. He also pointed out that light rail riders will need a way to get from the city’s three stations to their final destinations.
“How are people going to make that last-mile trip to their place of work, to their shopping destination, to whatever they want to do in our city?” he asked.
...and more
Some Council members were the lone voice on a particular issue. Aho pressed the importance of cyber security and protecting public data; Freiberg wants to end hunger in Eden Prairie and support low-income residents; and Narayanan brought up the city’s aging population and providing infrastructure and programs for senior citizens.