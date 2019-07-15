Transit map
Buy Now

This map from Transit for Livable Communities shows where transit systems in Minneapolis and St. Paul run. The map includes the proposed Southwest LRT line.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

A community open house to discuss the Southwest Light Rail Transit Green Line extension will be from 4:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, according to a news release from the city of Eden Prairie.

Several open houses are scheduled in the coming months for the public to learn about construction milestones and progress, the release says. The Thursday open house will be in the Heritage Room at Eden Prairie City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road. There will be a presentation at 6 p.m. and meeting materials will be available online after the event at swlrt.org, the release says.

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you