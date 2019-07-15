A community open house to discuss the Southwest Light Rail Transit Green Line extension will be from 4:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, according to a news release from the city of Eden Prairie.
Several open houses are scheduled in the coming months for the public to learn about construction milestones and progress, the release says. The Thursday open house will be in the Heritage Room at Eden Prairie City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road. There will be a presentation at 6 p.m. and meeting materials will be available online after the event at swlrt.org, the release says.