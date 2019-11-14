Teen birth rates in Hennepin County fell by 21% between 2017 and 2018, according to a news release from the county.
The decline is part of a 65% decline since 2009, the release says. In 2018, 339 teens ages 15-19 gave birth; in 2007, 1,170 teens in that age bracket gave birth.
The release credits many factors in the decline, including the county's Better Together Hennepin public health program, which started in 2006 with federal, state and local funding to implement evidence-based programming to prevent teen pregnancy, including:
- Teach teens to care and advocate for their own health and well-being with a range of tools, from abstinence to safer sex
- Educate teens about their bodies and give them access to sexual health information
- Connect teens with a caring adult who can guide them and answer questions
- Help teens plan for and take steps toward their futures before becoming parents
"Preventing teen pregnancies is a very high priority for Hennepin County, and our work has been strikingly successful,” said Hennepin County Board Member Mike Opat in the release. “We all know that teens are not ready to become parents. This progress is the best kind of prevention work we do in county government.”
Better Together Hennepin has received $18 million in federal grant money since 2010, as well as state and local funding and community assistance, the release says. Current funding comes from a $1.5 million federal grant which expires in June 2020.