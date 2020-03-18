The Eden Prairie City Council approved commissioners and appointed chairs and vice chairs to six city commissions at its March 17 meeting.
Here's who was appointed to the commissions:
- Conservation Commission: Daniel Katzenberger, Bruce Schaepe, and Nik Sell. Cindy Hoffman and Aaron Poock will be chair and vice chair, respectively.
- Heritage Preservation Commission: Rod Fisher. Steve Olson and Tara Kalar will be chair and vice chair, respectively.
- Flying Cloud Airport Advisory Commission: Daniel Dorson, Andrew Kleinfehn, Dave Rosa, and Keith Tschohl. Bob Barker is the chair and Daniel Dorson is the vice chair.
- Human Rights and Diversity Commission: Anjali Limaye and Katherine Lucht. Gregory Leeper will be and Shahram Missaghi will be vice chair.
- Parks, Recreation & Natural Resources Commission: Cecilia Cervantes, Patrice Erickson, Andrew McGlasson, Tom Poul, and Shanti Shah. Larry Link and Patrice Erickson will be chair and vice chair, respectively.
- Planning Commission: William Gooding, Rachel Markos, Andrew Pieper, Lisa Toomey, Michael DeSanctis and John Kirk. Andrew Pieper and Ed Farr will be chair and vice chair, respectively.
All of the commissioners will serve three-year terms ending on March 31, 2023, except Tschohl, DeSanctis and Kirk, whose terms will end March 31, 2022.
Under normal circumstances, they would have an orientation meeting in the next few weeks before beginning their terms on April 1, but City Manager Rick Getschow noted it will likely be postponed due to social distancing measures taken in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.