The Eden Prairie Foundation has announced four finalists for the Prairie Brewfest Choice Grants, a news release from the foundation says. Attendees of the Sept. 7 Brewfest will vote on the four grantees to decide which will receive $400, $600, $1,000 or $2,000 in grant funding.
The finalists for grant funding are:
- Meal delivery bags for Meals on Wheels: Volunteer would receive new, heavy-duty bags to deliver food to home-bound residents, including older adults.
- READY! for Kindergarten from the Eden Prairie Schools’ Community Education Early Childhood Programs: The program would run parent training sessions to ensure school readiness for children as part of an initiative to close the educational and literacy gap.
- Rain Garden by the Friends of the Eden Prairie Library: The grant would help build a rain garden at the renovated Eden Prairie Library to increase water conservation and teach the public about water cycles, sustainability and the environment.
- The 2020 PeopleFest! community celebration of culture: The grant would fund art activities and cultural performances that are part of next year's PeopleFest! event, a city-wide, multi-organization effort celebrating Eden Prairie's diverse cultures and heritages.
Twenty-two craft brewers and two vintners will be at the event, alongside music from the band Wondercure, games and food trucks, the release says. Attendees will also be able to cast a vote to give out four Brewfest Choice Grants from the Eden Prairie Community Foundation, which hosts the event.
Tickets are available to people age 21 and over; they are $30 in advance and $35 at the event and are available at Eden Prairie Liquor locations and on the Foundation’s website, www.epcommunityfoundation.org. The Prairie Brewfest is 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, in Purgatory Creek Park, 13001 Technology Drive, or in the event of rainy weather, at the nearby SouthWest Station parking deck.