Eden Prairie residents showed their skills at the Minnesota State Fair this year, with 17 locals taking home first place prizes. According to the state fair's website, the following Eden Prairie residents came in first place in their respective categories:
- Bruce Johnson, wood toys
- Mark Cota, Outdoor woodworking
- Jackie Peters, crocheted baby booties
- Sharon Belsaas, twined basketry
- Sharon Lindbloom, free hand painting birds on porcelain
- Denise Beusen, in both original design for canvas needlepoint and embroidery and crewel categories
- Orlando Logelin, counted cross stitch on a 50 inch canvas
- Mary Alsop, large bed quilt
- Jane Ding, crocheted wall hanging or picture
- Maria Ann Youngs, in both machine knitted toy and afghan categories
- Denise Beusen, knit and bolt
K-12
- Meg Schmitt, in kindergarten crayon drawing, acrylic or oil painting, weaving and kindergarten grand prize
- Jane Qin, fifth grade, colored pencil drawing
- Lucy Qian, fifth grade, watercolor painting
- Kayla Stevenson, ninth grade, tempura painting
- Kai Schmitt, grade 4-6 category, landscape or cityscape photography
- Christian Klein, grade 4-6 category, photography