The Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District will hold an informational open house about its watershed stewardship grants on Wednesday, Feb. 19, according to a news release from the district.
Watershed stewardship grants provide residents and organizations with funding and resources for clean water projects, like rain gardens, buffers, habitat restorations, tree trenches and rainwater reuse systems, the release says.
Homeowners, nonprofits, schools, businesses and local governments are all eligible to apply. Homeowners can receive up to $5,000, nonprofits can receive up to $20,000, and local governments can receive up to $50,000 in grant funding.
The open house is from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 18681 Lake Drive E, in Chanhassen, the release says. RSVP to blauer@rpbcwd.org. The website is rpbcwd.org/grants.
The Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District includes all the land that drains into any of the three creeks in its name and includes parts of seven cities. They are: Bloomington, Chanhassen, Chaska, Deephaven, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Shorewood.