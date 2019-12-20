The English Channel is 21 miles of frigid water, powerful currents and drifting jellyfish − one of the most challenging long-distance, open water swims in the world. In August of 2019, Karen Zemlin, 51, conquered the distance with a combination of strength, endurance and gratitude, setting a Channel record for the fastest time for a woman over 50.
"One of my big strategies or resources for myself, when I'm doing this, is gratitude," Zemlin reflected four months after her achievement. "I think gratitude brings resiliency and strength."
The former Eden Prairie resident (she now lives in Plymouth, but Eden Prairie was her favorite place to live, she told Eden Prairie News) has been a long-distance open water swimmer since age 13, and she began preparing for the English Channel in 2013. Her first attempt failed in 2015 after she developed hypothermia.
In the four years between her first and second attempt, Zemlin zeroed in on her training, developing physical and mental strategies to help propel her across the water toward France. That included driving up to Lake Superior to train for her attempt (she uses a website that tracks the lake's surface temperature to find areas with cold water) and focusing on the positive when a muscle or limb starts to hurt.
It's easy to fixate on a painful area, Zemlin explained, but doing so takes the focus away from the bigger picture. Instead, Zemlin acknowledges the pain and mentally thanks her body for the work it's doing while paying attention to the parts of her body that feel strong, too. If her left shoulder begins to ache, "I thank my left shoulder for all its work," she said.
"My system works for me, and everyone needs to find the system that works for them," she added.
Strategies like these helped her face her second attempt to cross the Channel last August.
"It was just amazing to feel so prepared and confident as I stood on the shore, ready to cross," Zemlin said of her 2019 attempt. "I didn't set out to be the fastest, I just set out to get across."
Zemlin's husband, Tom, was part of her support team during both attempts, watching her journey from the boat and writing the occasional message on a white board to tell her that she'd entered a shipping channel, or a sea lion had begun to swim next to her. Several members of her swimming group also joined to cheer her on. Zemlin's swimming group includes around 250 people, some of whom are open-water or marathon swimmers like Zemlin and plenty of others who prefer a pool or a shorter swim.
"I like my little community of swimmers," Zemlin said. "I am profoundly grateful for the fun it adds to have others involved and interested."
Reaching France was a monumental achievement, and it "closed a loop" for Zemlin that began with her father's 2007 decision to attempt the English Channel − but it's not a great time for a photo. After battling currents and cold saltwater for 10 hours and 17 minutes, she was exhausted and had swallowed her fair share of seawater, which can cause mouth sores and nausea.
"It's not glorious, necessarily. It's not pretty," Zemlin said.
Her preferred way to recover is to eat a big bowl of ice cream − the fats and sugars help restore her body's energy, and it's easy on those sores − and take a hot shower. With the challenge of the Channel conquered, she's free to focus on other swims closer to home, like the Mille Lacs crossing that Zemlin predicts will become a hot spot for open water marathon swimmers in the future.
"It's been a gift to be beyond the English Channel," she reflected.