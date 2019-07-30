Pre-construction work has begun on a new pump station and water storage reservoir on the north side of Highway 212, near Eden Prairie Road, the city said on its website.
The work currently includes removing trees and grading the site, the city says. The project is targeted to end in October 2020 and will expand the city’s water service and improve its reliability, according to the post.
The new reservoir will have a 4 million gallon capacity and is located on Minnesota Department of Transportation property. It will address needs for water service as the city’s population grows and help maintain a water supply for emergency situations, the post says.
The website for all city infrastructure projects is www.edenprairie.org/community/infrastructure-projects. The contact for the water pump and reservoir project is Rick Wahlen, Utility Operations Manager, at 952-294-5908.