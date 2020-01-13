The Lunds & Byerlys Foundation donated $1,000 to Lets Go Fishing Eden Prairie, according to John Nolan, a board member at Lets Go Fishing.
Gary Baldus, general manager of Lunds & Byerlys in Eden Prairie, recently presented the check to the organization, saying “the donation was made in gratitude and support for the good work Lets Go Fishing does to enrich and support the lives of this community,” Nolan said in an email to Eden Prairie News.
Lets Go Fishing Eden Prairie, a nonprofit, served more than 3,400 seniors, veterans, youth and individuals with physical and mental challenges by providing free pontoon fishing and boating experiences on Lake Riley in Eden Prairie.
The nonprofit says it costs thousands of dollars every year to provide free fishing trips. To help raise money, Lets Go Fishing Eden Prairie will host its annual All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry fundraising event from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 16516 Luther Way, in Eden Prairie.
The event, which includes a silent auction and door prizes, is the largest annual fundraiser for Lets Go Fishing Eden Prairie. The public is invited to attend.