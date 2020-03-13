Fourteen cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) have been confirmed in Minnesota as of Friday, March 13, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's website.
That's up from the nine positive cases that had been reported in the state as of Thursday.
The counties with cases are: Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Stearns and Wright. According to the health department's website, Hennepin and Ramsey counties have 3-5 positive cases, while the other counties with cases have 1-2 positive cases.
Roughly 555 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota since Jan. 20.
On a call with reporters on Thursday, March 12, the Minnesota Department of Health said it has been in a containment phase for its response to COVID-19, but it was turning the dial toward community mitigation, which means taking steps that may disrupt even healthy people’s lives in an effort to minimize the spread of the disease and protect those who are most vulnerable.
Gov. Tim Walz at 1 p.m. on Friday is holding a news conference to announce community mitigation strategies in response to the global pandemic.