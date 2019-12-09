Dog: ball; baby: rattle; bunny: carrot; teen: phone.
It’s almost like a game of "Family Feud." Us teens are consistently associated to cell phone addiction, and at this point it’s become an assented fact.
Parents are always telling kids to get off their phones, but are they really practicing what they preach? Yes, teenagers are quite often seen swiping through their Instagram, but what about the people who raise them?
I like to call this issue “distracted parenting.” Texting while driving is viewed as a seemingly harmless thing, but can end up severely impacting you and your car’s condition. Similarly, being distracted by your phone while parenting can result in a strong indirect message toward children. Doing so encourages kids to prioritize cell phone usage over face-to-face interaction.
In the world of parenting, Facebook is essentially global warming. Many people don’t see the damage caused by it, and these are the people who contribute to it the most. At piano recitals, soccer tournaments, vacations, dinners and musicals galore, parents can be spotted worrying about the caption of their kid’s soccer video being too long, rather than cheering their player on.
As a 14 year old, I’m no parenting expert myself, so I decided to research this issue and find out whether this problem had real impacts on kids other than myself. Turns out that through substantial evidence, psychologists have proven how “technoference” (technology interference) can hurt children’s development. For example, according to Inc., researchers have repeatedly found that interactions between a parent and their child, whether verbal or nonverbal, decrease every time the parent types away on their phone. Family interactions are shaped by the amount of technology use in their household. Common Sense Media found that since 2016, parents have been delving deeper into their mobile devices, whereas teenagers’ overuse has actually decreased by 23% since that same year.
As a teen, I believe that in order for the strong link between teenagers and cell phone use to weaken, we need to start by enlightening the parents. Every tweet, retweet, like, comment, and text counts.