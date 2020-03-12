Minnesota is inching toward spring, and the legislature is picking up the pace as my colleagues and I are working to hear bills and get our work done before adjournment. With only about ten weeks left, we are making progress but the Senate needs to keep pace with the House.
First, I want to thank all of the members of our community that turned out for the town hall that Reps. Laurie Pryor, Carlie Kotyza-Wittuhn and I hosted on Saturday, Feb. 29. Our responsibility is to be the best representatives as possible for you at the Capitol, and your input is vital to our work. We heard directly about people’s concerns related to insulin access, education funding, the census, and the public health challenge of COVID-19.
We have begun to act on some of these important issues, including passing a bill providing approximately $20.9 million for Minnesota’s response to COVID-19. We have some of the best public health officials in the country, and they are prepared to meet any challenge from this virus. This funding will help address immediate needs, but we stand ready to provide additional help. I encourage you to visit www.health.state.mn.us for up-to-date and accurate information.
The most important thing you can do: wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home if you’re sick.
Unfortunately, the Senate has not moved as quickly on other major issues facing our state. This is the time for us to ensure Minnesotans have access to paid family and medical leave. Thousands of Minnesotans feel pressured to go to work when they or a loved one is sick, because they cannot afford to miss work. We should step up provide the support necessary for people to put their health first, without fear of missing a paycheck.
Additionally, we were on the brink of passing legislation to make insulin more affordable and accessible last year, it failed in the final days of session. It would be a failure again if we don’t get it done in 2020. Let’s listen to the people of Minnesota and make it happen.
We also haven’t acted on gun violence prevention measures. I have consistently heard from my constituents that this is a top concern for them and their families, and the Senate has continued to ignore them. The House has not only heard these bills but has already passed them off the floor. These are widely supported measures.
Our democracy depends on an engaged citizenry, and I look forward to hearing from you. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me via my email at stevec@senate.mn, or to stop by my office at the Capitol.