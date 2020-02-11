As I pulled into the driveway I took in the scenery. Alice lives in a white two-story house and it was picture perfect. The pink petunias with the blue vintage metal chairs completed the scene making it seem like an era long since past. It looked like someone had been working in the garden and was in the middle of putting it to bed. The day was warm and I noticed the flowers were giving in to autumn’s yellow edging on their petals.
As I walked up to the front door, Alice called to me through the screen and I went in. There was a faint scent of coffee and the sweet smell that only comes from thousands of cookies having baked in the same kitchen. I wondered about the baking and about the many conversations, the blessings, the heartaches the little kitchen had seen and of course what Alice had seen. I wondered if she would share her memories. We sat at the kitchen table. Alice’s dazzling blue eyes taking me in. She must wonder if my intentions were good, I thought, and I hope she knew they were.
Alice Schug was born in 1925 when a loaf of bread was 7 cents, a dozen eggs 34 cents and a quart of milk was 9 cents. This amazing women has seen the depression, multiple wars and weathered 11 decades. Alice was the youngest of four and the first one to be born in a hospital. She moved to Eden Prairie from Hopkins when she was a young child. She recalls how hard they worked even as youngsters and shares a story of how her and her siblings would help their mother pick beans at the Anderson’s farm. Her face lights up like a child’s and she giggles when she confides that her brother wasn’t very good at it and really wasn't much help. She has fond memories of playing games with her childhood friends. Games like Annie Annie Over, kick the can and hide and go seek. She remembers when Highway 169, Eden Prairie Road and Pioneer Tail were simple dirt roads. She remembers the Flying Red Horse and the Anderson Homestead. She remembered and she shared.
She married her husband, Sylverious, at the age of 16. In 1941, they moved into the white two-story home she lives in today. When they married, her husband promised her she would never have to work outside of the home. Alice may have stayed home but she worked just as hard as her husband. So in addition to being a mom of two, she also cared for 11 foster children, did daycare and took in ironing. Theirs was a love story and she tells that they were always together and there was never any arguing. (OK, I admit I was a bit envious when she told me this.) She shared that yes indeed there had been disagreements but they talked it out instead of getting angry. She tells of their sweet marriage and that they did everything together. She fondly recalls their precious moments and shares the things they liked to do together. She talks of the auctions they would go to, Sunday church and sleepy afternoon picnics.
I asked Alice what she thought contributed to her long life and she didn't hesitate when she said, “Hard work!” Well, if hard work helps a person live longer than Alice is going to live a very long time. She still works hard to this day. Alice, at 94, works her own garden, walks daily and volunteers at the Eden Prairie Senior Center. She plays cards twice a week, cans her own vegetables and cares for her home. I must say it’s quite an impressive list. I asked her if she had any advice for people today. She stressed the importance of being kind to one another. “People need to be nicer to each other and learn to talk things out more,” she said. In today’s torn world I thought this to be sound and insightful advice.
After our meeting, Alice walked me to my car and we talked of gardening and the bad growing season we had last year. As I backed the car out of the driveway, I paused again to take in the scenery. Alice had already started working in the garden, now shaded by the 1897 two-story house. The picture before me triggered sweet memories of my own grandmother's home. I left there feeling nostalgic and grateful. Grateful for the memories, both Alice’s and my own. Thank you Alice, you are a gem.