In 1955, when I was five years old, every boy in America wanted to go as Davey Crockett for Halloween. Disney had created a series of shows around the character, and they spawned what was to be America’s first truly huge fad based on a children’s television show.
My brother Gregory was four years older than me then and used his seniority to take the only Crockett costume we had. I had to go as his faithful sidekick, Charlie Russell. When you’re the younger brother, you spend your whole life being the faithful sidekick. Halloween night we stopped by our friend Willie Russell’s house to add him to our troupe. His dad was watching the news and drinking beer, and I recall thinking, “There’s no beer in Halloween.” History would prove me wrong.
In 1983 the Coors Brewing Company found itself in intense competition for merchandising during the key holidays against Budweiser and Miller, and as the third ranked brewery, they regularly came up short. One of their marketing folks got the bright idea of creating a new holiday that Coors could own − Halloween.
Coors started out with a concept called the “Beer Wolf,” and started to get some pretty fair merchandising results, but things exploded in 1986 when they hired a comparatively unknown actress, Cassandra Peterson, to be their spokesperson. Ms. Peterson had created a character called “Elvira, mistress of the dark,” for a Los Angeles TV show called “Movie Macabre” that ran old horror movies. “Elvira” would do the commercial lead-ins wearing a skin tight black dress slit to the hip, with a plunging neckline. Pretty soon young men across Southern California were tuning in just to watch her.
Stores at the time featured life size cardboard standees of Elvira next to massive displays of Coors beer; after all, there was no beer in Halloween, right? There’s an old saying in the advertising business: “He who is first, gets the most.” Coors would go on to own Halloween, for the simple reason that they started the whole idea of young adults celebrating this holiday, and doing it with beer − their beer! Call me crazy, but the idea of creating a drinking event, around a time when mobs of small children are roaming the streets at night, in dark costumes, doesn’t immediately jump out at you as marketing brilliance, but it was.
The greatest first sentence in the English literature is from J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan: “All children, except one, grow up.” What Coors hit on was “Gen X”, the generational group that followed the baby boomers, and that sociologically defied most expectations, and as America found out, really didn’t want to grow up; at least for Halloween they didn’t. Cities across America now have to post squads of mounted police to control the costumed adults reveling around most university campuses. Grow up indeed!
Cassandra Peterson would go on to do pretty well too, She would brand her alter ego, Elvira, and after starting her career in that role at $300 per show, would progress to earning over a million dollars a year in endorsements as the reigning queen of all things Halloween.
My older brother Gregory is 73 years old now, but there is no question in my mind that if we were both invited to the same Halloween party, he’d call me up and say, “I’m going to the party dressed as (insert the name of the latest pop hero). You need to get off your butt and get a costume as my sidekick. Do it now!” The funny thing is. I’d probably just go ahead and do it too, secure in the knowledge that at the very least, wherever we were going there would be beer!