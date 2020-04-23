We have appreciated the long-time support shown by residents and businesses in the city of Eden Prairie and communities surrounding Lake Minnetonka. We developed many partnerships over the years with our loyal advertisers and readers who turned to us as their primary source for local news and information.
Changes within our communities have always been documented by our news products, and we’ve seen our share of it within the media industry, particularly in recent years. We, too, have experienced a decline in advertising revenue, changes in marketing preferences, and now, the impact on local business, including our newspapers, from COVID-19.
We have made the difficult decision to cease publishing the Eden Prairie News and Lakeshore Weekly News. Our final edition will be mailed to our requesters on April 30.
Publishing of weekly newspapers in Chanhassen, Chaska, Shakopee, Jordan, Prior Lake and Savage will continue, and area content will be updated regularly on our website, swnewsmedia.com.
Our sincere thanks is extended to staff members — past and present — who produced great news products and helped local advertisers grow their business. It’s been a true privilege to have served you.