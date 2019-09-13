We see them everywhere. We see them in movies, and behind the scenes. We see them in magazines with words that seem to pop out at you. We see them all over Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook, the biggest and most developed social media networks. We see them at award shows, such as the Grammys and the Oscars. We see them at sports games, whether it be the NBA All-Star Game or the Super Bowl. We see them everywhere.
Celebrities are a huge part of our society because they entertain and inspire us in a great variety of ways. Even so, those aren’t the only reasons why we value them so much. “Gossip”, “juicy details”, “the scoop”; there are multiple names for the concept that consumes the lives of so many people.
Celebrities are normal people, just like us. Though it may be overused,it’s a good point nonetheless. We’re starting to pay less attention to what’s going on in the lives of the people around us, even our loved ones at times, and more of it goes toward figures we don’t even know.
Yes, it is possible to “get to know” celebrities through interviews, reality television shows, concerts, and even meeting them in person. Despite that, you can’t ever truly know a person until you develop a real relationship with them. This takes time, and it’s time that can’t be bought by surfing the internet and receiving autographs.
It’s easy to say that this addiction is wrong, but it’s hard to express why we have it. There are loads of ways in which we can spend our time, so why do we choose to feed ourselves with information that doesn’t affect us whatsoever?
Turns out, there’s actually a valid scientific reason. Recent studies have shown that gossip, specifically negative gossip, stimulates pleasure within our brains. Celebrity gossip in particular is what attracts us the most, because we believe that celebrities’ lives are much more dramatic and exciting than the average person’s.
Hey, I’ve had my fair share of People magazine, and I’ve definitely “spilled the tea” to my besties multiple times! However, I’ve come to a realization that we don’t need to worry about celebrities’ personal lives.
Let Demi Lovato sing. Let Liam Hemsworth act. Let Kylie Jenner star. Let celebrities do all that they do to influence, lead, and improve the world, all rumors aside.