We are all living through strange and historic times. There are no easy answers to questions about how and when life will “get back to normal” or even what “normal” might mean in the future. Somehow or the other, we must all, individually and collectively, get through this uncertain time that is marked by fear, sickness, death, job loss, loneliness, boredom, and in some cases, despair and even anger. This is a time when we are all grieving for the lives we used to have, such as going out to eat, getting a haircut or going to sporting events, the theater, etc. Passages of life also have been altered, from high school graduations, postponed weddings, and even funerals honoring our loved ones. Those who have experienced the loss of a loved one are forced to bear this loss alone without the physical closeness of family, friends and community.
So how can we get through this, keep ourselves sane and support others who may have greater needs than we do? The first thing is to stay healthy and safe. Do this by the things we hear about so often: wash your hands frequently, wear a mask in public places, keep your distance with others, and yes, stay home as much as you can. Fortunately, spring and summer are on the way so there are a lot of fun outdoor things to do such as gardening, going for walks, bike rides, etc. There are a ton of indoor activities as well; use your creativity and try to do something new each day, no matter how small. Learn a new word, call a friend, binge watch your favorite TV show, keep a journal, try new recipes, exercise, sew masks for others, or go ahead and organize that closet. If getting started on anything seems hard to do, try setting small goals for each day that will help give some structure to your life. For some, this might be as simple as getting out of your pajamas, making the bed, or doing something else that feels “normal.”
If you have a loved one in a senior living community, this can be an especially difficult time because you can’t visit them. They are bored too. Some independent residents are still going on their shopping trips to the grocery store and getting out for walks on nice days. But generally, they are more limited than the rest of us. Call and see how they are doing, send them a card or a note in the mail. Ask if they need anything; you can drop off groceries and other items and brighten a day for them. People you don’t know need help too. With unemployment reaching record highs, many people are facing food and housing insecurity. You can help by contributing to food shelves and charitable organizations that help others, or even donating your time if it feels right for you.
It can be hard some days to have a positive attitude, but it helps if you can find just one thing to appreciate about your life or spread a little kindness to others through a smile, a greeting, a phone call, or a virtual visit. Take a deep breath, and then take another one. Life will not stay like this forever. Let us learn from this experience just how strong we really are individually and collectively. Be well.